Luton chief hopes to keep Palmer motivated despite O's financial worries

Hatters boss Nathan Jones hopes striker Ollie Palmer can remain motivated despite recent news that his parent club Leyton Orient are struggling to pay their players and staff.

Sky Sports News HQ revealed this week that employees at League Two’s basement side were due to be paid last Friday, but were then told it would be later in the week.

The O’s appeared in the High Court recently over an unpaid tax bill, although managed to avoid a winding up petition when chairman Francesco Becchetti settled a reported £250,000 debt with HM Revenues and Customs.

Palmer, who signed for the Hatters on loan from Orient on transfer deadline day, admitted it has been tough on a personal level, especially after becoming a father recently too, as he said: “I’m not actually being paid at the moment from Leyton Orient which is difficult, so I just want to dedicate that goal (against Blackpool) to my little son, my missus and my new family.”

When asked about the situation, Jones added: “I don’t want to comment on Leyton Orient, but if Ollie needs money and if he gets me winning goals then I’ll pay his wages myself!

“It’s a tough situation to be in, but that’s Leyton Orient, I don’t want to comment too much about them.

“He’s our player, so hopefully we can find a way to keep him motivated, keep him happy and keep him supplying for his young family.”