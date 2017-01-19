Luton chief praises ‘pro-active’ Hatters board for their backing

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has praised the club’s board for their backing after he tied down leading scorer Danny Hylton to a new long-term contract last week.

The 27-year-old has been an instant hit since arriving from Oxford United in the summer, scoring 14 goals so far.

The club want to tie down the important assets and if you do well you’ll be rewarded here. Nathan Jones

It’s not just his goal return though, as Hylton has become a firm favourite with supporters for his all-action displays on the field.

He joins the likes of James Justin, Isaac Vassell, Jack Marriott, Cameron McGeehan and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu who have all penned new deals this season.

Jones said: “That’s always been a key thing for us, as a lot of the players we have are on long term contracts.

“We have endeavoured to tie people down, Jack Marriott, we’ve tied down, Isaac Vassell, we took up his option very quickly.

“We have a real good system of what we want to do and how we want to build, and we have a lot of the younger ones on long term deals.

“The ones that do well we will reward and then we’re constantly looking to improve, so it’s a real, real good time for the club.

“I’ve got to be honest to our board and our chief executive (Gary Sweet), we’re pro-active.

“We don’t wait for a bid to come in, we don’t wait until there’s six months left on people’s contracts, we try and tie down our assets quite early.

“When you do well for us, we reward you. We’re not slow, we’re not backward in coming forward if you like. So that’s a real good way for a club to be and praise the lord we’re in a position to be able to do that.”

Jones was aware that he was fortunate to be at a club where he had the financial clout in which to protect their biggest assets.

He added: “I know that some clubs at this level and even the level higher are unable to tie people down due to the financial constraints.

“At Luton there’s a good system and a good process in place so we’re able to do that.

“So when I recommend that we reward and tie down, to be fair, the club haven’t needed too much prompting.

“We’re always looking to do that. When people do well, they’ll be rewarded.

“There are a lot of young players here who have done well that we’ve tied down so one, we’re not leaving ourselves open, but two, it’s the right thing to do.

“The club want to tie down the important assets and if you do well you’ll be rewarded here.”