Luton chief warns players over new diving rules

Hatters’ squad will be warned by boss Nathan Jones to cut out any thoughts of diving during matches after the FA introduced new regulations this season.

From Saturday, any players who simulates a foul that leads to a penalty or an opponent being sent off, could face a two game ban if unanimously found guilty by a panel who will review the footage on a Monday.

Jones confirmed the matter will be addressed in their pre-match meeting ahead of Saturday’s League Two opener against Yeovil, as although he was fine with the new penalty shoot out rules, with the ABBA system now in place, he remained sceptical on the diving laws.

He said: “That will be in our meeting this afternoon, so we will have to do that because it’s important.

“Penalty shoot outs no problem, but I don’t really want to comment too much on any rule changes or anything as I tend to get myself in a little bit of hot water at times.

“Look, if it stamps out diving and cheating and people trying to con referees and so on, then all well and good.

“It’s just there’s a lot of ambiguity with it. In terms of did he (dive)? Momentum, was he running at pace? No contact, but he was trying to avoid it?

“A lot of things like that. I don’t know, it will be interesting to see.

“But if they’re going to look at every certain thing, I just think there will be a lot talking points, I really do.”