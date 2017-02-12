Luton confirm midfielder Cook is out of hospital

Luton Town have confirmed that midfielder Jordan Cook has been discharged from hospital after his neck injury suffered against Crawley Town this afternoon.

The 26-year-old went down after an aerial challenge with the Red Devils’ Conor Henderson and after lengthy treatment, was worryingly stretchered from the field in a neck brace.

However, the club posted on their official website: “Physio Simon Parsell received a call from Luton & Dunstable Hospital to say that midfielder Jordan Cook, who had been carried off on a stretcher after an eight-minute hold-up in the first half, was being released with just soft tissue damage to his neck.”

Cook himself took to Twitter afterwards to say: “Thanks for the messages I wanted to play on but because it was my neck I had to come off and I’m glad it’s only soft tissue damage.

“And thanks to all the medical staff for making the right call, the most important thing was that we got the win #COYH.”

Speaking immediately after the full time whistle, boss Nathan Jones said: “We think he’s okay, he was talking at half time, so it’s hopefully just precautionary.

We just hope he’s back with us as soon as possible, because he’s a tough kid, so he would have to be hurt to stay down. Nathan Jones

“He’ll have scans, have x-rays or whatever he needs. We just hope he’s back with us as soon as possible, because he’s a tough kid, so he would have to be hurt to stay down and he’s in wonderful form at the minute too.”