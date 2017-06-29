Luton confirm signing of striker Collins from Red Devils

Luton Town have finally completed the signing of Crawley Town striker James Collins for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old, who netted 22 goals for the Red Devils last year, has penned a three year deal at Kenilworth Road and was unveiled at the club’s new training ground today.

On finally getting his man, Town boss Nathan Jones told the club’s official website: “James is a proven striker, especially at this level. To score the amount of goals that he did – without being disrespectful to anyone – in a team that was fighting relegation, was first class.

“The year before he got promoted with Northampton, and he’s gone up twice with Shrewsbury, so he comes with great pedigree.

“In the games that he played against us last season he did very well, scoring in both, and we feel that for this level and the level above, he’s a top striker.

“It’s a wonderful signing and we’ve had to work really hard to get him. All credit to the board and to James himself. He showed a desire to want to come to the club because we had competition from other clubs to get him.

“We want winners in the dressing room and good characters who want to buy into the ethos we have here. When I met James, I knew that he had that ethos. I know what he wants to do. It’s a real coup for us.”