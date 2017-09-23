Luton expected to appeal Pelly's red card

Hatters boss Nathan Jones expects the club to appeal Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu's red card received during the 1-0 win over Chesterfield this afternoon.

The Luton midfielder was sent off with 13 minutes to go, after referee Charles Breakspear deemed him guilty of a high challenge on Spireites opponent Andy Kellett.

With Mpanzu now facing a three game ban, Jones said: “Firstly, the referee was excellent all afternoon, secondly, he’s got a very difficult job to do, thirdly, I don’t think it was a sending off.

“I would imagine so (Luton will appeal). It’s a big decision to make, we don’t think it is, and we’ve had the benefit of video evidence and hindsight.

“He hasn’t left the ground, hasn’t used excessive force, but who knows?”

Striker Danny Hylton wasn’t sure it was worthy of a red card either, as he said: “I’ve not seen it back, at the time I thought it was extremely harsh as I didn’t think the ref gave himself too much time to think about it.

“I think he just went straight for the red card and didn’t seem like an obvious red card.

“Sometimes you see challenges and think definitely red card, but the ref’s already got it out.

“I’m not too sure until I see it again, so I can’t really comment, but Pelly’s seen it and thinks it’s quite harsh.”

Mpanzu’s dismissal is the second Town player to be sent off in four games, following Scott Cuthbert’s red against Swindon, while they also lost Luke Berry to a three match suspension for an off the ball incident at Wycombe Wanderers last week too.

An exasperated Jones added: “It’s ironic as we’ve had two meetings in the last few weeks about discipline, and we’ve had two sendings offs since those meetings, so I’m not going to bother anymore.

“Because whether they’re not listening, or fortune’s against you, I can’t say anything more about meetings.

“I have meetings about discipline, I say about it, put new fines in, I can’t identify anything more.

“We were under no pressure whatsoever, a sloppy tackle, we didn’t really press it enough, let them out and it shouldn’t have even got to that. That’s the only disappointing thing really.”