Luton expected to sign Crawley striker Collins

Luton Town are expected to announce the signing of Crawley Town striker James Collins this week for a fee hinted to be around the £250,000 mark.

Reports from the Brighton Argus this afternoon stated the 26-year-old forward, who has been tracked by the Hatters and Coventry City during the close season, was on his way to Kenilworth Road.

The fee would represent a serious outlay by Luton, although they have money available after selling midfielder Cameron McGeehan to Championship side Barnsley last Friday.

Collins started his career with Aston Villa and had then had a loan spell with Darlington in 2009.

He also spent time with Burton Albion, before a move to Shrewsbury saw him make his name, netting 24 goals in 73 games.

Collins headed to Swindon, with a tribunal deciding the Robins had to pay £140,000 for his services in June 2012, and then joined Scottish side Hibernian for a fee around £200,000 just a year later.

The forward was on the move once more within 12 months, returning to the Shrews, scoring 24 times in 81 games and had a loan spell with Northampton, notching eight times in 21 matches as they won the League Two title in the 2015-16 campaign.

Collins headed to Crawley in the summer, and was a huge hit on the south coast, with 20 goals in 45 League Two games, including finding the net in both matches against Luton.