Luton hand three year deal to youngster Read

Luton Town teenager Arthur Read has signed his first professional contract with the club after agreeing a three year deal on Tuesday evening.

The 17-year-old put pen to paper before the game against Portsmouth, five days after playing a starring role in the U18s’ FA Youth Cup second round comeback win over Dagenham & Redbridge, where he scored a late equaliser.

The Leighton Buzzard-based youngster, who can play either side of midfield, joined the club as an U9 and only started his scholarship this summer.

He made his senior debut as a late substitute in the Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Millwall a fortnight ago, as Luton boss Nathan Jones said: “From the moment Arthur came into the building, we could see that he had something a little bit different about him.

“I spoke to Andy Awford a while back to say we’d like to get him in training with the first team as soon as possible, because he’s a player we’re excited about. He’s got a great left foot, terrific dribbling and passing ability and he fits into how we want to play.

“As people who came to the Youth Cup game last week saw, he can come up with a goal. Apart from Jack Snelus’ hat-trick, he was one of the brightest things about that win.

“It’s not just from that game though. The way he plays is a little bit different, he’s got good character about him and it’s the way he’s been around the place.

“He’s the type we like and he’s done fantastically well. He’s got to keep learning as he hasn’t suddenly made it now, but he’s a fantastic young talent, one we’re really pleased to have in the football club and one we’re really excited about.”

On tying Read down to a three year deal, Jones continued: “It’s the maximum we can give in terms of his age and so on and we’re pleased to have him because it means he’s in our environment.

“There’s a pathway for him here and now we’re looking forward to it.

“So as long as he keeps developing and keep learning, I’m sure we’ll have a player on our hands.”

Academy and development manager Andy Awford added: “This contract is just reward for Ready’s attitude and performances since he joined us in the summer.

“He’s done really well in the games he’s played for the youth team and development squad, and progressed quicker than anyone expected.

“We’ll continue to push him and hopefully that will result in him spending more and more time with the first team in the not-too-distant future.”