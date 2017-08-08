Luton linked with Cherries winger Cornick

Luton Town have been heavily linked with a move for Bournemouth winger Harry Cornick.

The 22-year-old, who has also been attracting the interest of League One side Blackpool, is thought to prefer a move to Kenilworth Road ahead of the side who knocked Town out of the play-offs, with sources on the south coast believing the deal is almost done.

Cornick joined Cherries from Wessex League Christchurch following a successful trial in 2013, with manager Eddie Howe alerted to his exploits after reports in the Bournemouth Echo.

However, Cornick made just one substitute appearance for the first team, coming on in a 5-1 win at Rotherham in the third round of the FA Cup in January 2015.

He had loan spells at Welling, Aldershot and Havant & Waterlooville, before playing 42 times during a season-long loan at Yeovil, scoring eigh times and playing against Luton twice.

Cornick, who came off the bench in the pre-season friendly against Valencia nine days ago, was with Leyton Orient and Gillingham last season, making 13 appearances and scoring once for the O’s, plus a further six games for the Gills.