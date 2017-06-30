Luton sign Shinnie from Birmingham on a season-long loan

Luton Town have made their fifth signing of the summer by agreeing a season-long loan deal for Birmingham City midfielder Andrew Shinnie.

The 27-year-old began his career with Rangers and had two loan spells at Dundee before leaving Ibrox for Inverness Caledonian Thistle, where he was named on the shortlist for the 2012-13 SPFA Players Player of the Year and also selected in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year.

During his time with Thistle, Shinnie won a full Scotland cap too, playing 69 minutes of the 2-1 win in Luxembourg, as he headed to St Andews in the summer of 2013, making 73 appearances for the Blues.

However, he has spent the last 18 months out on loan, first at Rotherham United and then Hibernian, whom he helped to the Scottish Championship title last term, with three goals and eight assists in his 32 appearances for Neil Lennon's side.