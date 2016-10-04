Luton skipper backs youth to shine against Baggies

Hatters club captain Scott Cuthbert believes that tonight’s EFL Checkatrade Trophy clash against West Bromwich Albion will further showcase the club’s burgeoning talent that is coming through at Kenilworth Road.

Boss Nathan Jones has confirmed he will make number of changes to his side once more for the group stage tie, with Frankie Musonda and Craig King likely to be involved in a squad expected to contain a number of Luton’s impressive U18 players.

Speaking after the 1-1 draw with Cheltenham, Cuthbert said: “Maybe a few of the younger lads will play again like the last game, and give them a little bit more experience.

“They make me feel old, that’s for sure, but they’ve been different class.

“We knew we had a really good youth team last year, we watched a couple of their games in the FA Youth Cup and they were different class.

“You could tell they were of a real high level of player, they’ve come into the first team and they’ve not looked out of their depth.

“James Justin, Akin (Famewo), Frankie (Musonda), have all come in and been absolutely excellent.

“We’ve got a real young squad here and they fit in brilliantly. There’s a few experienced ones, myself, Mulls (Johnny Mullins) and Sheez (Alan Sheehan) and I can’t speak highly enough of them.

“Their attitudes are fantastic, they work so hard every day and they deserve to be out there playing with us.”

One player who has stood out for Luton in his first team chances this term is centre half Akin Famewo who was given his full league debut at Hartlepool last Tuesday night with Cuthbert and Mullins both out injured.

The skipper continued: “He’s fantastic, he’s a young lad, people are raving about him and rightly so.

“He’s just got to keep his feet on the ground and keep working hard and keep learning off the gaffer, learning off Paul Hart as well as he’s been at the top level.

“He’s got a massive future in the game and sure he’ll go all the way as he’s a great, great lad.”

Striker Danny Hylton echoed those sentiments, after seeing both Famewo and James Justin grab their opportunities, as he added: “I’m sure that they’re going to go on to be really good players and play at a very high level.

“JJ is a quality player. He came into the side and he looks like a seasoned pro, he doesn’t look out of place and he’s comfortable.

“The same with Akin. He’s growing every day in training and in games he’s really stepped up and I’m sure he’ll go a long way.

“I’m sure Tuesday will be an opportunity for other players to get minutes and keep that competition going because we’ve got a great squad, but it’s a game that we want to win.”