Luton snap up Cobblers midfielder D’Ath

Luton Town have made their first signing of the transfer window, with Northampton Town midfielder Lawson D’Ath joining for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old has penned an 18-month contract, with the club having the option to extend it for a further year too, and is available for Saturday’s FA Cup trip to Accrington Stanley.

D’Ath made 46 appearance for the Cobblers last time as they won the League Two title, scoring four goals, including one at Kenilworth Road as Northampton triumphed 4-3.

However, he has found first team football hard to come by this term, featuring just four times as speaking to the club’s official website, Luton boss Nathan Jones said: “With us losing Cameron McGeehan, we wanted to add a strength and a quality to our squad to get it back up to full quota.

“In terms of Cameron, it’s goals as an attacking midfield player and we’ve got good options here already, but when the chance came to sign Lawson, it was an opportunity we couldn’t really turn down.

“He is a player I know very well; a young player but with real good League experience, including a promotion last year with Northampton.

“He’ll add real quality and energy to our squad, and we’ve managed to sign him on what could turn out to be a two-and-a-half year contract.”

Jones has linked up with D’Ath before, as when the Luton chief was player-assistant boss at Yeovil Town, the Glovers brought Hatters’ new signing in on loan from Reading.

On their time together at Huish Park, Jones continued: “We had him as a 19-year-old from Reading and we were League One then at Yeovil.

“I played with him and he was a great lad attitude-wise. He was fit, he was energetic, he’s learned a lot since then because he’s developed physically, and mentally he’s a lot stronger.

“I knew him then so I always had him on my radar, but from the many games I’ve seen him play for Northampton, I know he’ll add a quality and bring something different to our squad.

“In the shapes that we play, he’s a round peg for a round hole. He ticks all the boxes we have here, he wants to develop, he wants to get better and he’s shown a real desire to come here in the face of having a lot of options to go to other League Two clubs. We are delighted to have him.”

Northampton boss Rob Page added: “It makes sense for Lawson to move on to play regular first team football.

“He has found his opportunities here limited, both this season and in the second half of last season.

“We wish Lawson every success with his future career.”