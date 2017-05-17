Luton starlet not fazed by Leicester interest

There was no danger of young Luton defender James Justin getting carried away by rumours linking him with a move to Premier League side Leicester City.

Speculation had surfaced that the Foxes, who are heading to Kenilworth Road for a friendly during pre-season, were mounting a £400k move for the 19-year-old.

I see in the papers, stuff about multi-million pound players going places and it never really happens, so it doesn’t really faze me. James Justin

Both Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare and Town chief Nathan Jones played down the talk though and when asked this morning about the apparent interest, Justin, said: “It was flattering but I just want to concentrate on my football as we still have games to play.

“I love playing here, love it, it’s my hometown club.

“I don’t really look at it (speculation) to be honest. I see in the papers, stuff about multi-million pound players going places and it never really happens, so it doesn’t really faze me, most of the time it’s just a pile of…”

On whether he had spoken to boss Jones about it too, Justin continued: “We have a relationship, we don’t really need to speak to each other too much.

“He just knows I get on with my work and try as hard as possible.”

Ending up in the Premier League is something that Justin would love to achieve though in the future, although he first wants to play as high as possible with the Hatters.

He said: “Of course, any player in the world would like to play in the Premier League, that’s why it’s the best league in the world.

“I see myself developing here and taking the club with me up the leagues, and hopefully we can do that this year.”

Justin’s appearance at Blackpool in the play-off semi-final first leg was number 38 of a campaign that the teenager admitted has gone far better than he could have ever dreamed.

He added: ““It’s been a surreal year for me personally as I’ve played so many games and the team’s done quite well. Hopefully we push it over the line and get to Wembley and get promoted.

“I’d hoped to perhaps play in the Checkatrade games and develop, maybe get a league games here and there under my belt, ready for the next season.

“But how it’s gone, I’ve played quite a lot of games and looking forward to next season.”