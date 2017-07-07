Luton to face Bees and Dons in Checkatrade Trophy

Luton Town have been drawn in the same group as Barnet and AFC Wimbledon for their Checkatrade Trophy group section this season.

The groups, which are split into Northern and Southern sections, contain three EFL clubs with a fourth to be added on Wednesday when the 16 invited U21 teams are drawn.

Nathan Jones’ side will face one of Brighton, Chelsea, Fulham, Reading, Southampton, Swansea, Spurs or West Ham, with the fixtures also confirmed next Wednesday, with the U21 sides playing their group games away from home.

It could be a swift reunion with AFC Wimbledon for keeper James Shea, who left the Dons in the summer and recently penned a one year contract at Kenilworth Road.