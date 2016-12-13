Luton trio left frustrated by Carlisle’s spoiling tactics

Hatters striker Danny Hylton admitted he wasn’t at all impressed by Carlisle United’s attempts to spoil the game on Saturday.

The Cumbrians, who went into the match second in the table, disappointingly chose to employ some of the most blatant time-wasting tactics seen at Kenilworth Road over recent seasons, which in itself is saying something.

It’s pretty poor tactics to come and slow the game down and just try and kill the game at every opportunity. Danny Hylton

Like most in attendance for the 1-1 draw, Hylton was surprised that a team doing so well in League Two, with the likes of Charlie Wyke and Jason Kennedy in impressive goalscoring form, felt they had to resort to such gamesmanship throughout the 90 minutes.

He said: “I thought they did their best to slow it down, maybe that’s because they got the early goal or whatever.

“It’s pretty poor tactics to come and slow the game down and just try and kill the game at every opportunity.

“But they’re doing well in the league and fair play to them, that’s how they do things. It’s shame we couldn’t go on and win the game as I thought we were the better team.”

Recalled defender Dan Potts admitted that it was no surprise to him or his team-mates that Carlisle were so negative with their approach throughout the game.

He said: “They tried to slow the game down from the first minute and you’re going to come up against that in this league.

“Teams are going to come here and do that and we’ve just got to learn to deal with it and play our game.

“We knew what they’re about. The gaffer has done his homework on them, we’ve watched them all week and we’ve worked against how they play.

“That’s how they play. We’ve got our style and how we want to play and they’ve got theirs.

“To be fair to them, it has not worked too bad; they’ve picked up a lot of points and lot of wins and they’re picking up results.

“It’s just something we’ve got to deal with. Other teams are going to come here and want to do it and hopefully we can get the early goal and it stops their game a little bit.

Meanwhile, boss Nathan Jones knew that Luton were going to have to try and make all the running in the contest, as he said: “There was going to be lots of injury time because there’s no flow.

“Every time they get a throw in, they bring everyone up so you have to create your own tempo, and I felt to a certain extent we did that.

“The fans were brilliant as they generated a real, real good noise and good flow to it.

“There was only one team really going to win it as apart from the goal and the one chance they had, which was a great chance late on, we were the better side I felt.”

Hylton also wasn’t displeased with the outcome, although felt Town should have made more of their opportunities.

He added: “It’s a good point, they’re a good team, they’re flying, beating teams three, four, five nils, so you look at that and say it’s a good point.

“But when you look at the chances, Jack’s (Marriott) had a good chance, that header, Scotty’s (Cuthbert) had a good header, one or two other half chances.

“I thought we had probably done enough to win the game.”