Luton will have a second look at Falkirk’s Sibbald

Luton boss Nathan Jones will have another look at Falkirk’s Craig Sibbald once the midfielder recovers from a groin strain picked up in Slovenia.

The 22-year-old, who has been with the Bairns all his career, making over 250 appearances since since his debut back in July 2011, was the trialists who flew out with the Hatters for their training camp last week.

He stayed out there as if we do move forward then he’s got to integrate, get to know the side, get to know how we work. Nathan Jones

An injury hampered his time in Maribor though, unable to show his potential new team-mates just what is capable of, as Jones said: “It’s just a bit unfortunate for Craig, because he only trained with us two days and picked up a slight groin strain, so he couldn’t train and we couldn’t have a good look at him.

“We’re hoping to have a look at him a little bit further on, once his groin heals. It was just unfortunate he picked it up as we couldn’t get the best out of him.”

Despite the injury, Sibbald stayed out for the whole seven days to become accustomed to how Luton expect things to be done this season, as Jones continued: “He stayed out there as if we do move forward then he’s got to integrate, get to know the side, get to know how we work.

“We did a lot of things out there, it wasn’t just physical work, football work, we did a lot of motivational meetings and goal settings.

“So it was really important he was in and around the environment and he settled in very well.”

On when Sibbald might return for another opportunity to impress the Luton chief, Jones added: “We don’t know, he’s being assessed.

“It’s just a slight strain really, but he’s got to be fully fit before we look at him, because if he’s not fully fit, we’re not going to see the best of him and then we won’t make a proper decision on him.”