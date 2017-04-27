Luton won’t be signing Baggies striker

Luton boss Nathan Jones has ruled out the possibility of signing West Bromwich Albion forward Andre Wright.

The 20-year-old played 90 minutes for the Hatters during their 4-1 reserve team victory against Derby County at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday afternoon, scoring Town’s second goal.

However, when speaking to the press this morning, the Luton chief said: “We’ve known about him and he was one who was a bit of development one, but probably we won’t be moving forward on him.

“We feel we have ones here who are at a more advanced stage than him, so probably the only striker we’ll be looking to bring in over the summer will be an established one, a real established one, that improves us significantly in terms of our squad.

“We have real ones we can work with in terms of Jack (Marriott), in terms of Isaac (Vassell), we have the best striker in the league in terms of Danny Hylton.

“What we’ll be looking, regardless of league, we’ll be looking to bring in someone who is established and really improve us.”

Wright came through the youth ranks at the Baggies and had spells at Kidderminster and Torquay earlier in his career, before joining League One Coventry this term, scoring twice in 12 matches.

He then signed for fellow League Two side Yeovil Town in January, but the loan was cancelled after just 24 hours due to Wright’s appearances for West Brom U23s in the Checkatrade Trophy defeat at Millwall, with EFL rules stipulating a player can only represent two clubs in any given season.

On giving Wright a chance against the Rams, Jones added: “We have so many people covered that I don’t tend to have many trialists as we’re not going to need to add a whole lot, but if it gives you a little opportunity to try one out.

“If we didn’t have that opportunity then Zane (Banton) would have played 90 minutes, so it wasn’t like we needed to get him in, but we thought gives us an opportunity, he might surprise us,

“But we know all about Andre Wright, he could have gone to Yeovil but that fell through, so he’s been on our radar.

“It’s just at this point in time, we’re looking for something a little bit different, a little bit more established.”