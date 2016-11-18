Luton youngster loaned to Canaries

Young Luton keeper Liam Gooch has signed for Southern League Premier Division side Hitchin Town on a month’s loan.

The 18-year-old, who starred for the Hatters youth team last year, is set to make his debut in competitive senior football for the Canaries in their Evo-Stik League Southern Premier Division game against Kettering Town tomorrow.

Having signed his first professional contract in June, Gooch featured as a second-half substitute in three senior pre-season friendlies and has alternated with Craig King in development matches while being selected on the bench for Checkatrade Trophy ties.

Town goalkeeper coach Kevin Dearden hopes the young stopper can benefit from game time at a Step 3 club in the same way that King did at the same age last season, when he spent time on loan at Ryman Premier club Met Police and National League South side Bishop’s Stortford.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “Liam’s played in development games having come from the youth team, and men’s football is the next step,

“Hitchin is a good club. We’ve got a good relationship with them through the football club and with Mark Burke, their manager, and this is the next step of his progression. Hopefully he’ll go there and do well.

“It’s tough for a first-year pro, but our aim has always been to try and get him out into men’s football because it stood Kingy in good stead with Met Police and Stortford. It’s good for their development.”