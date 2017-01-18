Mackail-Smith backs injured McGeehan to bounce back strongly

Midfielder Cameron McGeehan has been backed to come back strongly after his broken leg by Town striker Craig Mackail-Smith.

The 32-year-old has been on the end of two long-term injuries himself in his career, including one at Luton, as he suffered a leg break of his own against Plymouth Argyle in March last year.

It took Mackail-Smith eight months to come back from and on McGeehan’s recuperation, the former Brighton and Scotland forward said: “I did send him a text and I sent him all the best and when I see him I’ll have a chat with him.

“He’s been fantastic for us, last season, this season, scoring lots of goals.

“It’s a big blow for the team and obviously himself, but he’s a young lad, a strong boy, so I know he’ll come back fitter and better for it.

“Greeny (Danny Green) has given him advice because he suffered quite a bad break as well.

He’s a young lad, a strong boy, so I know he’ll come back fitter and better for it. Craig Mackail-Smith

“There are a few that have suffered long-term injuries that have given him advice, but I think he’ll be fine.

“He’ll come back stronger and he’ll carry on doing what he’s been doing.”

Mackail-Smith also felt that the goalscoring midfielder could look at the example set by Jonathan Smith, who suffered a terrible double leg break against Barnet in December 2013.

He has gone on to make a full recovery and has now won his place back in Nathan Jones’ squad this term as Mackail-Smith added: “Hopefully he can take comfort in seeing Smudge flying about and going into challenges wholeheartedly and start getting back and fit.

“It’s disappointing for him because he was doing so well.

“He is on 11 goals, which is fantastic for an attacking midfielder.

“Hopefully he would have got 20 come the end of the season but these injuries happen.

“That’s the field you’re in but he’s a young lad, a strong boy and he’ll come back fitter and stronger for it.”