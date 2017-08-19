Mackail-Smith heads to Chairboys

Former Luton striker Craig Mackail-Smith has signed a one year deal at Town’s League Two rivals Wycombe Wanderers.

The 33-year-old joined the Chairboys on a free transfer after leaving Kenilworth Road in the summer, allowed to leave by Hatters chief Nathan Jones, ending his two year stint at Kenilworth Road in which he scored five goals in 40 games.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth said: “Craig could be the final piece in the jigsaw for us and I’m over the moon to bring him here because he’s got talent and a pedigree which are above this level, and I’ve no doubt he will strengthen the options we have in our frontline.

“His goalscoring record speaks for itself but he’s also got an unbelievable work ethic and will run through brick walls for the team. All the reports I’ve had, from other managers and from lads in our changing room who have played with Craig previously, say he’s a top top professional who will bring extra pace, quality and goals to the attack.”

Mackail-Smith himself added: “I was training with Peterborough over the summer but when I heard about the interest from Wycombe, I jumped at the chance to come down here.

“Last season they scored a fantastic amount and have started well again this season so I’m excited be a part of it.”