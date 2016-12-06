Marriott admits spell on the bench helped him rediscover his desire

Striker Jack Marriott believes that being dropped to the bench recently has helped him rediscover his desire to score goals for Luton Town once more.

The 22-year-old had been a regular starter under boss Nathan Jones this season, but after a lengthy barren run, found himself as a substitute for the last three League Two matches against Morecambe, Portsmouth and Exeter.

Jack Marriott receives the congratulations after scoring at the weekend

However, Marriott was back in from the start on Saturday, scoring twice in the 6-2 win over Solihull Moors, as on his time out of the side, he said: “It was a needed rest, a needed break away. I needed to take a seat and have a look from the sides.

“It just got me ready and raring to go when I was eventually picked.

“It has been difficult, but I’ve continued to do the right things. I’ve just not had the luck of the draw with getting the goals that I think I should be, but today was a big relief.”

After finishing last term as the club’s leading scorer with 16 goals, Marriott netted in the opening day win at Plymouth, before scoring just two more since.

The last came against Doncaster Rovers on September 24, meaning he had gone 10 games and over two months without a goal until racing clear to beat Moors keeper Danny Lewis at the weekend.

He continued: “That’s the longest I’ve ever been through and I’m still 22 so I’m still relatively young.

“It was difficult but I’m out the other end now, I’ve proved that I can score goals and hopefully that can continue.

“I know that I can score goals, I do it in training. It was just waiting for it to come along in a game, for the ball to drop and thankfully it did. I’m really happy about it.”

Marriott has been denied a number of times by fine saves from various goalkeepers in that lengthy sequence, but not this time, as he went on to add a second in injury time, clinically finding the bottom corner.

He said: “The keeper has made some good saves as well. If you keep hitting the target they’re going to go in and I can’t imagine how many shots have hit the target this season.

“There was a stat that I saw a couple of weeks ago and it surprised me, the amount of shots we’d had on target.

“But keepers are going to get the better of you every now and then, so thankfully I think I got the better of him.”

Meanwhile, Luton boss Nathan Jones was thrilled to see his striker back amongst the goals once more and believes Marriott can still go on and enjoy a prolific campaign.

He added: “I’m delighted for him and it’s great to see Jack back on the scoresheet, because his performances and the way he trains has merited that, so it was only ever a matter of time.

“We’re a third of the way through the season and he’s got five, he probably should have more, but he’s got five.

“So in the second half of the season if he’s right at it and quality, then he can still get a healthy tally.

“But he’s a goalscorer and a fantastic goalscorer. I’ve said they’re the best two in the league when they’re at it, him and (Danny) Hylton, and then we’ve got Isaac (Vassell) who’s come right into the fold, and looks as we’ve said, like a proper animal.

“We’re delighted to have them, backed up by the others we’ve got in the side, so it’s good.

“We’re pleased for Jack, because he trains well, got a great way about him and he’s a goalscorer and a clinical finisher.”