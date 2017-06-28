Marriott: It was an easy decision to join Posh

Former Luton Town striker Jack Marriott admitted it was an ‘easy decision’ to leave Kenilworth Road for League One Peterborough United.

The 22-year-old striker agreed a four year deal with the Posh this afternoon, departing Kenilworth Road after scoring 28 goals in 91 appearances since joining from Ipswich in the summer of 2015.

Speaking to Peterborough’s official website: “I am delighted to be here. When I spoke to the manager and learned about his ambitions and how he likes to run things, it seemed like the right move and hopefully I can fit in well.

“I am just excited to get started. I have seen how good the facilities are both at the stadium and at the training ground and the hard work starts now.

“It was a fairly easy decision for me to make the move. I am still only 22, I have got a lot room for development and hopefully I can hit the ground running.

“My aim first and foremost is to get my head down in training and impress. I know Craig Mackail-Smith well and he only had good things to say about the club.

“He is great to learn from, the manager said to me that he can see similarities between me and Craig and we are good mates off the field.

“I want to bring goals to the club, as a striker that is what it is all about, but I want to help the team in the best way that I can.”

Meanwhile, Posh boss Grant McCann said: “It is good to have Jack on board and I am really pleased to be honest.

“He brings something different to what we have got. He is like a young Craig Mackail-Smith in terms of his energy and his pace to run in behind and it is perhaps something that we have missed.

“I believe it is a good coup for us because there were a couple of Championship clubs in for him.

“Ever since I started talking with him, he wanted to come and join us and credit to the boy for that. I think everyone at the club deserves a lot of credit for getting this deal done. I am looking forward to working with him.”

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony added on Twitter: “Some GOOD News though..Delighted to announce signing of young Jack Marriott for a substantial fee from Luton. Serious PACE up top again!

“Tried to first sign Jack end of last season so delighted to bring him to club. He’s 22, quick, knows where goal is & an excellent addition!”