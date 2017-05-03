Marriott relieved to put an end to any negative thoughts

Hatters forward Jack Marriott is confident he has put a stop to any negative thoughts surrounding his season after finally ending his goal drought on Saturday.

Marriott’s late strike in the 4-1 win at Accrington Stanley saw him reach double figures for the campaign, although it was the first time he had been on target for 16 games, his barren run stretching back to January 14 at Crewe Alexandra.

Jack Marriott gets a hug from fellow sub Luke Gambin

Speaking afterwards, the 22-year-old admitted it was a big weight off his shoulders, saying: “That’s a massive confidence boost, as you always have these negative thoughts if you haven’t scored for a while.

“You think, have I lost it? But hopefully, I can push on from now, score some more and help get us promoted.

“It’s been a long time coming personally, but I kept working hard and thankfully I’ve finally got that 10th.

“I’ve had some set-backs in my short career so far and it’s good to come out the other side, and then take the positives because you will always learn from them.”

After scoring 16 goals last season and finishing as the Hatters’ top scorer, Marriott had been expected to take that form through to this term.

He was superb in pre-season, but has only managed six league goals so far and was quick to praise the help he has received off the field for coming through some tough times.

Marriott continued: “Mentally it is (difficult), because you never really know how to deal with it.

“I’d like to think I’ve got good people around me and can always cope with that situation as today shows that I can.

“I’m speaking to everyone, speaking to all the coaches, the manager on which aspects of my game I can improve to really give me that extra bit, and it’s important.

“But it’s important to have the right people around you away from football, because that’s when you’ve got your time to think.

“Sometimes you can distract yourself, whether that’s go to the gym, or go for a swim or anything, golf, just to distract your mind away from it and think about it in a more controlled environment.”

Marriott was delighted he hadn’t lost any of his predatory instincts when latching on to Olly Lee’s through ball to score and hopes to be in contention against Morecambe this weekend now.

He said: “There was no hesitation and that really gives me confidence. Yes (I’d love to start), but if not, then hopefully I can come on like I did, but I’m always dying to start.”

Boss Nathan Jones was also pleased to see Marriott back amongst the goals, adding: “Yes it was. There was a lot of space late on because they’re pushing on and we’re trying to get the win, but we could exploit that with the pace we’ve got in the side, so we’re delighted with the win.”