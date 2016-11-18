Marriott’s lack of goals is no concern to Luton boss

Luton striker Jack Marriott’s lean run in front of goal this term isn’t a concern to Town boss Nathan Jones just yet.

The 22-year-old was the club’s leading scorer last season, but has only netted three times so far, his last coming seven games ago against Doncaster Rovers.

When I start worrying is when his work-rate drops and his body language starts getting a little bit droopy. Nathan Jones

However, when asked if his form was a worry, Jones said: “No, when his body language and his work-rate drops, then I’ll be concerned.

“I keep telling him, he’s as good as anyone in the league at what he does, and he’s a constant threat.

“On Saturday, when he probably had his least productive game, he still had a few things that got you off your seat in terms of quick-fire shots.

“He will score, things will change for Jack, no problem. When I start worrying is when his work-rate drops and his body language starts getting a little bit droopy.”

Fellow striker Isaac Vassell is pushing for a start though after his impressive cameo against Accrington Stanley last weekend.

Jones continued: “Isaac, Craig Mackail-Smith, Josh McQuoid, all three are real good options, Zane Banton as well.

“We’ve got good options, and it’s a decision I’ll have to make.”

Luton will be without Jordan Cook for tomorrow’s trip to Morecambe, with the midfielder suspended for one game, but Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is available completing his suspension.

Jones said: “That’s the only thing, it gives me one less decision to make, but we want all our players available, so I have headaches to pick a side.

“But thankfully we have a strength of squad so that when one is out, we can replace them with real quality and that’s what we’ve done, so hopefully we won’t get fined for that.”

Bar Cook and the injured Danny Green, Jones has no other selection issues, as he added: “We’re a fully fit squad, we’ve got absolutely no injuries apart from Greeny.

“We’re strong and have options, there’s no excuses. We’ve trained well this week, they’ve had their down time and we’re ready to go.”