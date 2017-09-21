McCormack faces late test ahead of Spireites visit

Luton boss Nathan Jones will wait until tomorrow before deciding whether to play midfielder Alan McCormack against Chesterfield this weekend.

The 33-year-old was forced off in the first half of Town’s dramatic 2-1 victory at Wycombe last weekend and on his chances of being fit to take on the Spireites, Jones said: “He’s surprised us as there’s nothing structurally wrong, it’s a bit of fatigue.

“We asked a lot of him to play three games in a week and maybe that was one game too far, so we’ll assess him, see how he is in the morning and see how he is then.”

With Luton travelling to Morecambe on Tuesday night before returning home to host Newport County next weekend, Jones didn’t expect McCormack, who has started every league game so far, to feature in every fixture.

He added: “I don’t envisage Alan McCormack playing three games this week.

“Last week as a big ask but he felt good and it’s the first niggle he’s picked up, so we’re pleased with that.

“Maybe at 2-0 up the other day (against Port Vale), we should have made the change as we have a strong enough squad to do that.

“But I didn’t want to tinker with it as it was 2-0 but it wasn’t done and dusted by any stretch of the imagination, so I didn’t want to change too much.

“Then going away, I probably should have changed something slightly going to Wycombe, but that’s the way it is, we learn from that and move on.”