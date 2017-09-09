McCormack: ‘Phenomenal’ Hatters fans can play their part at home

Town’s ‘phenomenal’ supporters have already lived up to their reputation according to midfielder Alan McCormack.

The 33-year-old joined in the summer after his contract at Brentford was up and despite offers from elsewhere, chose to make Kenilworth Road his home, with one of his reasons for joining, hearing about Luton’s superb following.

They definitely help at home, teams coming here and hearing the crowd roaring, it’s definitely helped us. Alan McCormack

It certainly hasn’t disappointed him either in his short time as a Hatter, as McCormack said: “I think it’s been fantastic.

“I remember being told coming here, it’s a superb fanbase and that certainly hasn’t been a let down.

“It’s been nearly full every game, expectations are high, the club is a very well supported club and you go away from home and see the numbers travelling away from home, it’s phenomenal.

“They definitely help at home, teams coming here and hearing the crowd roaring, it’s definitely helped us and definitely has an impact away from home as well.”

McCormack will run out in front of the Town faithful once more this afternoon when former side Swindon are the visitors and after two tough away matches at Mansfield and Lincoln, is looking forward to being back at home.

He continued: “It’s been a tough few games, especially going away from home, but I think our home form has been very, very good and we’re looking forward to getting back there Saturday, Tuesday.

“Away from home it’s been tough as teams come right at you and don’t sit off you as much.

“It was difficult at Barnet, and the first half of Mansfield, but since then we’ve played well.

“Saturday was a great point against a team that are going to do really well in this league and score a lot of goals at home.

“We nullified them and came away with a good point, could have won it, but so could they, so a point was a fair result.”