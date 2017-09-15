McCormack’s stunner wins goal of the month

Luton Town midfielder Alan McCormack’s wonder strike against Yeovil Town on the opening day of the season has been named the SKy Bet EFL League Two Goal of the Month for August.

The 33-year-old was selected as the winner after a fan poll on skysports.com, with the Irishman taking 45 per cent of the votes for his brilliant volley from outside the area, crowning his debut for the club in style.

We look after him, let him run his own body, he informs us and we’re good with that as we’re getting performances out of him. Nathan Jones

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman said: “McCormack has got off to a flying start at Luton Town, picking up a string of man of the match awards, and scoring this outrageous goal at the start of August.

“He’ll be hoping life in Sky Bet League Two remains as smooth sailing for the rest of the season as he aims to push Luton towards promotion.”

On his goal, McCormack said: “I remember we were going through a corner routine, but it was actually a corner routine went wrong.

“The lad who was taking it was meant to do something else and the ball came to me completely free at the edge of the box.

“My first thought was don’t try and hit it as hard as you can, just try and get a good connection and just remember looking at it and seeing it going through all of the bodies and into the back of the net.

“It was a nice feeling on the debut, especially with the win that went with it.”

McCormack has definitely hit the ground running at Kenilworth Road since joining in the summer and dispelled any thoughts he couldn’t play two games in four days with a stellar display during the 2-0 win over Port Vale on Tuesday night.

Boss Nathan Jones said: “It’s a credit to Jared Roberts-Smith and to the miedical staff and how we look after him.

“He’s feeling good and going right to the end of games. He had a lot of musculer problems last year, but at the minute we’re getting games out of him and that’s the real important thing.

“We look after him, let him run his own body, he informs us and we’re good with that as we’re getting performances out of him.”

McCormack’s efforts are not passing the Town fans by either, named MOM for the second game running in midweek, as team-mate Jack Stacey added: “He’s briliant.

“Maybe some of the work would go un-noticed that he does in breaking up the play and winning the second ball, but he’s got man of the match again, so it’s thoroughly deserved.”