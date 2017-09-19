McCormack suffers groin injury in Wycombe win

Hatters boss Nathan Jones admitted it might have been too much to ask midfielder Alan McCormack to play three games in a week after he picked up a groin problem against Wycombe on Saturday.

The 33-year-old, who suffered an injury-hit season while with Brentford last season, had been in sparkling form for the Hatters since joining, named man of the match in the last two games.

Maybe we should have just rested him a little bit but he’s been feeling good, so that was a frustration. Nathan Jones

However, he went off holding his leg after just 40 minutes of the match at Adams Park, as Jones said: “It’s his groin.

“It’s a big ask for him, and maybe we should have just rested him a little bit but he’s been feeling good, so that was a frustration.”

However, McCormack’s departure saw Scott Cuthbert introduced in his place, with the captain popping up to score the equaliser in the last minute, before James Collins won it during stoppage time.

Jones added: “We made a couple of changes, changed shape twice to try and get us an impetus and it got us back.

“Big Scotty went up top and nicked us one, then to nick it really late on, it’s the best way to do it.”