McCormack unlikely to be risked by Hatters

Midfielder Alan McCormack is unlikely to be risked by the Hatters for tomorrow night’s mouthwatering top-of-the-table clash at Exeter City.

The 33-year-old summer signing from Brentford hasn’t featured since coming off against Wycombe Wanderers a month ago with a groin injury, missing Luton’s last six matches.

On his progress, boss Nathan Jones said: “He trained last week, but is just having a little problem with his groin, nothing major.

“We know we’ve got to manage him and get him through games as he’s important to us and what we do.

“It’s just a little niggle really, so it’s whether we manage that, what we do with that.

“What we won’t do is take any gambles with any individuals tomorrow.

“It’s a big game, a tough game, so we can’t afford to gamble.”