McGeehan hopes Hatters can emulate champions Cobblers

Hatters midfielder Cameron McGeehan wants his side to emulate last season’s League Two champions Northampton Town.

Going into last Saturday’s clash with Accrington Stanley, Luton were sitting fourth in the table, which was the position occupied by the Cobblers at the same stage of the season last year.

They went on a long, unbeaten run and ran away with the league, so hopefully we can emulate that or put a good run together. Cameron McGeehan

After the 1-0 victory over Stanley, courtesy of McGeehan’s second half winner, which made it eight without defeat, he said: “We just want to stay unbeaten.

“The gaffer mentioned to us that Plymouth were top at this stage last year and Northampton were fourth.

“They went on a long, unbeaten run and ran away with the league, so hopefully we can emulate that or put a good run together.

“We just need to turn the draws we’ve been getting into wins, which we did today, and hopefully that can propel us forward.”

The result did see Luton actually drop a place due to Portsmouth hammering Mansfield, but ahead of the trip to Morecambe this afternoon, young defender James Justin is looking to stretch their unbeaten run even further.

He added: “The places you have to go away you’ve got to pick up points, Carlisle, Hartlepool, Morecambe, all of those, Plymouth, Exeter, but if we get points away at them, keep the board ticking over, win at home who knows what we can do.

“This unbeaten run is great, but we really want to be turning these draws into victories and keeping more clean sheets.

“The table is not something we look at too much, we know come the end of the season no other players have got that we do and the squad we do, so hopefully the quality will shine through.”