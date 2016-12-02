McGeehan hopes to replicate Old Trafford trip with Luton

Luton Town midfielder Cameron McGeehan is eyeing another FA Cup run ahead of tomorrow’s second round clash with Solihull Moors at Kenilworth Road.

The 21-year-old knows just how valuable reaching the third round can be for a lower league side, as he was part of the Cambridge team who drew Manchester United in the 2014-15 season, eventually playing in front of 74,511 fans at Old Trafford.

On this weekend’s clash, McGeehan said: “It’s massive for us to get in the third round.

“I’ve been there before with Cambridge, you can get a big, massive draw and it gives the whole club a lift financially.

“It’s great for the fans to have big clubs come to Kenilworth Road, and bring back the past. Hopefully we can beat Solihull, that’s our aim but it will be a tough game.

“It’s hard playing against teams in League Two when they come to sit in against us.

“Maybe Solihull Moors will try to make it difficult for us, so we know it’s a challenge.

“Hopefully we can play well and win that one.”

Opponents Solihull are currently 16th in the National League, and have already seen off League Two opposition in Yeovil Town to earn their shot at the Hatters.

Defender Scott Cuthbert knows it will be no walkover for his side, who reached this stage by defeating Exeter City 3-1 earlier this month.

He said: “They’ll come to Kenilworth Road and it will be a big game for them, being a National League side.

“We’ve got to treat it like any other game.

“It’s an important game because we know that if we win it we go into the third round and have a chance of pulling a big Premiership side and that’s what you want.

“I’ve played Fulham away when I was at Swindon about six years ago but I’ve not really had any big ties.

“It will be nice to get a Man U or something like that, but let’s not look too far ahead.

“It would be disrespectful to Solihull if we were to look too far ahead. They’ll come here and they’ll fancy their chances.”

After Solihull, Town travel to League One Swindon Town in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday night, as assistant boss Paul Hart added: “We have a great chance to progress in the cup.

“We’ll by no means take that lightly but it is an opportunity. In the game against Swindon, it’s a chance to progress in the competition, as competitions are there to be won.”