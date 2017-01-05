McGeehan injury could see Jones enter the transfer market

Hatters boss Nathan Jones may well dip into the transfer market this month after the news that Cameron McGeehan is expected to miss the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old broke his leg during Monday’s 1-0 defeat to Portsmouth and will leave a huge gap in Town’s attacking ranks after netting an impressive 11 goals so far this season, second only to top scorer Danny Hylton.

They have to be the right ones, we can’t just sign for signings sake, so we’ll have to see. Nathan Jones

Jones had already stated there is scope available should he wish to improve his squad and when asked if McGeehan’s prolonged absence could intensify that search, he said: “We’ve identified certain things that if they become available, we might strengthen the squad, we might have an opportunity to do that.

“But they have to be the right ones, we can’t just sign for signings sake, so we’ll have to see.

“Nothing can be done before this weekend anyway, because anyone we do go in for would be cup-tied in both the cups.

“So we’ve got a little bit of leeway. We’ve got a 10 day period where if we want to strengthen it we can before the next game as we’re strong enough anyway, with the squad we’ve got.”

Jones did also urge the other members of the squad to show just what they can do with McGeehan now missing, as he continued: “We keep preaching about the strength and size of the squad and we’re going to see that tested as there’s players now who will get opportunities to step up.

“Cameron brings a certain level of something, others bring different characteristics to Cam.

“He’s irreplaceable in terms of what he does because his goal record is phenomenal, but what we’ll have to do is find a different way of doing stuff and we’ll do that.

“That’s why we’ve assembled the squad we have, as we have a variation in a lot of our players and that will be tested.

“We have players like Jake Gray who was brought here as an attacking midfielder, Jordan Cook is a 10 that breaks and has that ability.

“Pelly (Mpanzu) will need to add that kind of stuff, Pelly has the potential to do that.

“So we have all those players there that can do that, and if we feel that we need to add to the squad there’s scope to do that as well.”