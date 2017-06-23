McGeehan leaves Luton for Barnsley

Luton Town midfielder Cameron McGeehan has completed his move to Championship side Barnsley for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has agreed personal terms with the Yorkshire outfit, penning a three year deal, and leaves Kenilworth Road after scoring 31 goals in 106 appearances for the club.

After joining Hatters on loan from Norwich City midway through the 2013-14 season, McGeehan played a key role in the Conference championship run-in and returned to the club for a second spell on league the following campaign, before agreeing a permanent move in the summer of 2015.

He netted 14 times in the 2015-16 term and was up to double figures last season before breaking his leg in the 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth on January 2.

That form saw the Tykes and a host of other clubs display an interest in McGeehan and although boss Nathan Jones had previously admitting there was nothing concrete on the table from the Oakwell club, eventually an offer was made that Town just couldn't turn reject.

He told Luton's official website: "The club have been strong enough to turn down a number of offers for Cameron over the previous transfer windows but this one worked out to be a good deal for the club, for Cameron and for the squad moving forward.

“It was only fair that we gave Cameron this opportunity, and it gives us an opportunity to find a replacement from one of the targets we’ve had our list.

“It is a fantastic thing that we do here, because we develop players – but it’s a case of us developing a number of players. In this case it was right that we asked Cameron for a little bit of time and he gave us that time.

“We educated him, we made sure that he kept moving forward and now it’s a good time for all parties. Once we reached that stage we let him go with all our blessings.

"From my point of view, the fans can wish Cameron all the best. He was a proper, proper player to work with every day. He’s a fantastic professional. He loved the club and he loved playing for the club, so please thank him."

Meanwhile, Hatters chief executive Gary Sweet added: "On behalf of the board I’d like to sincerely thank Cameron for his impeccable conduct and his time here.

"We’re delighted and proud to have been, what will be, a crucial chapter in Cam’s inevitably successful career."