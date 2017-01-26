McGeehan making ‘fantastic progress’ in his recovery

Hatters midfielder Cameron McGeehan is making ‘fantastic progress’ from his broken leg suffered against Portsmouth earlier this month according to boss Nathan Jones.

The 21-year-old underwent a successful operation at the London Bridge Hospital under the watchful eye of top consultant orthopaedic surgeon Paul Culpan just days after the serious injury.

He is now beginning his recuperation process in earnest as the Town manager said: “(It’s going) Really well actually, without saying too much medically, he’s had a follow up appointment which was excellent yesterday.

“The thing with him is we gave him the best care immediately, credit to everyone involved for that.

“And then with what he’ll be doing, as he’ll be as diligent a patient as you are likely to find, so all that will give him the best chance to come back even better than he was.

“He’s making fantastic progress, but it’s something you kind of expect from him as he’s that type of character.”

However, although Jones would love to see McGeehan back in a Luton shirt before the end of the season, he won’t be rushing him back, adding: “It would be a boost, but lets not put a timescale on it and lets not put any pressure on something.

“Because in terms of 10-15 years time we want to make sure Cameron McGeehan has had the career he’s had, not that he gets back for two or three games at the end of the season.

“So if it’s safe and it’s the right thing to do then he will but what we don’t want to do is put pressure on him, set dates on anything.

“God’s will will unfold and when that does then we’ll make decisions accordingly.”