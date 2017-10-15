McGeehan nets his first Tykes goal

Former Hatters midfielder Cameron McGeehan netted his first goal in the Championship for Barnsley during their 2-2 draw against Middlesbrough yesterday.

The 22-year-old, who moved to Oakwell in the summer, was making only his second start for his new side, having come off the bench three times previously.

He pounced after just nine minutes to put the hosts 2-1 in front, producing a trademark run into the area to head a deflected cross past Boro keeper Darren Randolph.

The Tykes were eventually pegged back in the second half though, Britt Assombalonga earning his side point, with McGeehan replaced after 86 minutes.

A number of his Town players took to Twitter to congratulate the ex-Norwich City youngster too, with Danny Hylton, Lawson D'Ath and Jordan Cook all congratulating their former team-mate.