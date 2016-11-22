McGeehan ready to make it a ‘special night’ at Kenilworth Road

Luton midfielder Cameron McGeehan is hoping that tonight’s clash with Portsmouth will be something of a return to the glory days for the home fans.

The biggest crowd of the season is expected to be in attendance under the lights at Kenilworth Road for the match which pits the Hatters against the side who are directly below them in the League Two table.

Those are the sorts of atmospheres we want to bring back and that’s why we’re going to try to push and win the league this season. Cameron McGeehan

McGeehan believes it could be a special evening for those of a Luton persuasion too, as he said: “Portsmouth at home is a massive game.

“I was speaking to one of the guys that works here, that’s been here a long time. He said they’re the type of crowds that we want to be getting because it brings back the special Tuesday night atmospheres that Kenilworth Road used to have back in the day when they were at the top.

Leading scorer Danny Hylton was of a similar opinion too and hopes that Pompey may show a bit more adventure than previous visitors to Kenilworth Road.

He said: “It will be a good game. They might set up a little differently to have other teams do when they come to our place.

“Some teams are quite defensive and negative, they sit back. Pompey might do that but it will be a very good football game.

“I imagine they might come, have a go and fancy themselves. If that’s the case, then we’re really looking forward to it and we’ll be going into that game with confidence.”

Meanwhile, Pompey boss Paul Cook admitted he too has been waiting for this fixture to come around against a side he feels are the second best in the league, as he told the club’s official website: “It’s a game I’ve been looking forward to for quite a while between two sides who will look to entertain.

“Both teams are capable of hurting the other and I’m sure that both will be taking to the pitch looking to do just that.

“I think you’ll see periods where each side will be in the ascendency and it’s just about who can cause the most damage when it’s their turn.

“The reality is that we’ve got to start converting more of our clear-cut chances when they come along.

“Luton, in my opinion, are the best team in the league – apart from Pompey because I would always back my own side.

“They’ve got experience mixed with youthful energy and there’s plenty of talent in their squad.

“At home they’ve probably suffered from teams going to Kenilworth Road, getting everyone behind the ball and stifling their style.

“Nathan Jones has come in as manager and done an absolutely fantastic job, with the players buying into what he wants them to do.”