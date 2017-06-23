McGeehan reveals he couldn’t turn Championship chance down

Former Hatters midfielder Cameron McGeehan admitted he couldn’t turn down the chance to test himself in the Championship this season after joining Barnsley for an undisclosed fee this evening.

The 22-year-old had been the subject of intense speculation that he would leave Kenilworth Road for the Tykes and the move finally went through, as McGeehan penned a three year deal at Oakwell.

He was quick to take to Twitter to thank everyone at Luton though, having played 106 games, scoring 31 goals since first signing on loan back in January 2014, writing: “I’d like to place on record my huge thanks and gratitude to everyone at Luton Town, especially the manager, the board and the fans who have been fantastic to me since day one.

“I’ve enjoyed some unbelievable memories here and it was not an easy decision to leave, however the opportunity to play and test myself in the Championship

with a club like Barnsley is something I simply could not pass up. “I wish everyone at Luton the best of luck for the future, the club will forever hold a special place in my heart. We’ll meet again. X.”