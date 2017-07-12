McGeehan would love to follow in Andre Gray’s footsteps

Former Town midfielder Cameron McGeehan would love to follow in ex-Luton team-mate Andre Gray’s footsteps and run out as Premier League player in the future.

The 22-year-old left the Hatters to sign for Barnsley recently and jump up to two levels to the Championship.

It was a similar path that Gray took when leaving Kenilworth Road too, as he joined Brentford in the summer of 2014, before heading to Burnley a year later, and completed his first season in the top flight last term.

McGeehan said: “It’s almost the top level, you’re in touching distance of the Premier League and you see what the likes of Andre Gray have done and think, ‘I’ll have a bit of that’ and push on.

“I’m ambitious, I want to do well like most players, so it seems like the natural progression for me now.

“I’m not saying that I want to go to Barnsley and get sold straight away.

“Hopefully we can grow as a club, as I went to Luton and we did. Hopefully we can grow, I can do well, play games and just play well.

“My aim is to get fit and get back to playing, see how I am in the Championship, do well hopefully and then crack on, as my main aim is to test myself.

“I’m not comparing myself to Andre Gray, because he’s done unbelievably well, but hopefully I can get to the Premier League at some point in my career and I believe I will.”