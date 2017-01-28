McQuoid allowed to join Boro before his Luton career ‘stagnated’

Town attacker Josh McQuoid was allowed to join Stevenage on loan last week to prevent his career ‘stagnating’ at Kenilworth Road.

The 27-year-old headed to Boro until the end of the season after making just eight appearances for Luton this term, scoring twice in the Checkatrade Trophy win at Swindon Town.

He made his debut as a second half substitute for Stevenage against Hartlepool in a 2-0 defeat as Hatters boss Nathan Jones said: “Josh came to see me a while back and I said, ‘if you keep your attitude and keep working hard,’ (we can sort something out).

“Because I still needed him around and to be fair to him, he’s been first class in everything he’s done.

“When he’s been around here, he’s been a real good member of the squad.

“It’s just I haven’t been able to give him the amount of time he probably requires at this stage of his career and the levels he believes he’s at.

“So it just suited all parties. It’s a local one so Josh doesn’t have to move. He gets game time for them, plus we don’t end up having a player who’s stagnating, because he might have stagnated in a little bit more time.

“I’ve been true to my word and Josh has been true to his, and it was an agreement we had that we’ve both stuck to, so I wish aim all the best.”