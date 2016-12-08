McQuoid has no idea if Robins double will see him in Luton’s first team

Striker Josh McQuoid has no idea whether his double against Swindon Town in the Checkatrade Trophy will enhance his chances of selection for the first team at the weekend.

The 26-year-old was on target twice with his first goals of the season to send Luton through in a 3-2 win.

However, on the chances of improving his mere 72 minutes of league action for the Hatters this term, he said: “Who knows, who knows.

“That’s up to the manager but I’ll just keep working hard and just do what I can do.

“It was just good to get the game time, but I was obviously struggling in the second half a little bit with my fitness.

“It was good to get the two goals too, I’ve been due a goal.”

Josh McQuoid wheels away after scoring against Swindon

McQuoid’s brace was his first goal since April 19 when he netted at Carlisle United, and after his opening effort was a tap-in, he clinically beat keeper Will Henry for an excellent second.

The forward continued: “The first one from Vass (Isaac Vassell), was nice just to get a tap-in to get me going.

“You take those all day, those are the ones you want, I haven’t had game time, that’s up to the gaffer, but we’ve obviously been doing well in the league and all the other competitions and I’m just ready for when I get my chance to play my part.

“Then the second one was good pressing from everyone and was slotted away nicely.

I haven’t had game time, that’s up to the gaffer, but we’ve obviously been doing well in the league and all the other competitions and I’m just ready for when I get my chance to play my part. Josh McQuoid

“I can’t remember how it fell to me, I think we caught them on the press, it just fell to me and I had a touch to the side and just whipped it in. It was a good finish.

“I was always shooting from there. As soon as I got it, I just squared it round him and luckily curled it around him.

“I thought I should have had a penalty so I was a bit disappointed that I didn’t get that (hat-trick), but I’ll take two. I haven’t got any this season, so two will do me.

“It was good to get the chances and they’re just counting on us to put them away which we did.

“It’s about creating them as well, about getting in the right positions.”

For the tie, McQuoid was played up front, a position that he hasn’t occupied a great deal during his Luton career, often deployed in a wider role.

On his striking berth, he said: “That’s where the gaffer sees me, he knows I can play a number of positions, so I’m happy up there.

“I enjoy playing up there, but if I’m ever needed anywhere else – I played number 10 against Millwall – then I enjoy it there but I enjoy up front as well.

“So wherever the manager wants to put me is fine with me.”

Alongside him was Isaac Vassell, who notched the winner after capitalising on another defensive error from the Robins and on their pair’s impressive double act, McQuoid added: “I enjoy playing with him. We’re both similar players, both like to run in behind.

“Maybe I drop a bit deeper as he’s obviously got good pace, and I think we cause a real problem when we’re up there together, so it’s good playing with him.”