McQuoid nets as Hatters lose out to MK Dons

A strong Luton Town development squad were beaten 2-1 by MK Dons in a behind closed doors match on Tuesday afternoon.

Striker Craig Mackail-Smith completed 90 minutes for the Hatters, as did Jonathan Smith, Jake Gray, Dan Potts and Josh McQuoid.

We had a lot of players that our manager wanted to get 90 minutes in and get their fitness levels up so they are ready. Andy Awford

Luton fell behind in the first half though when George Williams was fouled in the area and he picked himself up to convert the penalty.

It was 2-0 just after the hour when a Dons trialist curled past Craig King from 25 yards, while Luton pulled one back when Mackail-Smith’s effort was saved by Charlie Burns, only for McQuoid to score,

Academy and development manager Andy Awford, who took the game, told the club’s officia website: “It was a good game with a high tempo to it.

“Both sides played at a good pace and it was a good exercise to get.

“I only made one substitution on 80 minutes when Zane Banton came off with a kick on his calf, so Arthur Read went on for him, but we had a lot of players that our manager wanted to get 90 minutes in and get their fitness levels up so they are ready.

“It will have done them the world of good, without a shadow of a doubt, because they all worked hard.

“The attitude of the players was excellent. It was all good.

“We missed chances during the game. It was a bit too open at times for my liking, but we had enough chances to have won it or at least drawn.

“I’m disappointed to lose, obviously, but delighted with the performance.

“We’ve just got to be a bit more clinical in their box. That was all that was lacking a bit.”

Hatters: Craig King, Jack James, Frankie Musonda, Dan Potts, Jack Senior, Tyreeq Bakinson, Jake Gray, Jonathan Smith, Zane Banton (Arthur Read 80), Craig Mackail-Smith, Josh McQuoid.