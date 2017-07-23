McQuoid’s future remains elsewhere despite Luton run-out

Hatters striker Josh McQuoid’s future remains away from Kenilworth Road despite being given a run-out during yesterday’s 2-0 pre-season victory over Boreham Wood.

The 27-year-old was transfer-listed by manager Nathan Jones along with Jonathan Smith and Jake Gray recently.

Although Gray has since moved on to Yeovil, there have been no takers yet for either McQuoid or Smith, and the former Millwall and Bournemouth forward was a surprise inclusion on the team sheet at Meadow Park.

He came on for the final half an hour due to recent recruit Elliot Lee missing out with a sore calf, as Jones said: “Josh is a great lad, it’s disappointing we’ve made Josh available, but he’s trained very, very well.

“The reason we want to move him on is because the group is too big, but he showed that he can contribute and he’s still a Luton player.

“His attitude has been first class and I can’t fault that, so credit to him.

“In terms of the group we have, the group is pretty settled and the group’s done, it’s just that with Elliot out today, we still have Josh training, so we used Josh.

“That helped Josh out and he fitted in very well. He’s in good physical shape and looked sharp, so that’s all good for him.”

Although Jones confirmed recently that there hadn’t been a huge amount of interest in McQuoid just yet, the Luton chief remains committed to helping him find the best possible outcome.

He added: “We have to look for a club and if we don’t he’s still in the group. But what we want to do is for him and Jonathan Smith, for the good of their own career, we’re doing that (searching for a new club).

“We’re not doing it because they’re bad people, or we think they’re bad eggs, or we want to get them out.

“We haven’t got any of those at the football club now. What we want to do is make sure they continue their career and continue to move forward.”