Midfielder Doyle leaves Luton

Luton Town confirmed that midfielder Nathan Doyle left the club on transfer deadline day after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The 30-year-old joined from Bradford City in September 2014 on a free transfer and made a total of 45 appearances in a Hatters shirt, named the 2015 Luton Town player of the season, as voted for by members of Luton Town Supporters’ Club and Trust in Luton.

However, Doyle was then plagued by injuries, as he hadn’t featured since the FA Cup defeat to Peterborough in December 2015 due to a knee problem, and then ruptured his Achilles during pre-season this term too.

A statement on the club website said: “Luton Town have come to a mutual agreement with midfielder Nathan Doyle to terminate his contract at Kenilworth Road to allow him to find a new club.

“We would like to wish Nathan every success in his future career and thank him for his services to the club.”