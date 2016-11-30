Miserly Hatters delight defender Cuthbert

Hatters defender Scott Cuthbert was pleased to help his side return to their miserly selves at Exeter on Saturday afternoon.

Luton had seen their run of three straight clean sheets ended in a 3-1 home defeat to Portsmouth on Tuesday night.

However, they were quick to make it four shut outs from five at St James Park, meaning they have the best defensive record in the division this term, conceding just 18 goals from 19 games.

Cuthbert said: “I knew we were close to being the best so hopefully the clean sheets have pushed us to being the best.

“We went through a little spell at the start of the season where defensively we were good but we were conceding goals, so it’s nice to get the rewards and start getting clean sheets.

“That’s fantastic, that gives us a base to build on. If we can keep clean sheets and we’ve got players like Hylts (Danny Hylton), Vass (Isaac Vassell), Jack (Marriott), Cam (McGeehan), Alex Gilliead who can create and score us goals then we’ll be in a good position.”

Town’s clean sheet was secured thanks to a fine display from Cuthbert himself, who produced a starring role to limit the Grecians chances on goal.

When they did get through once, keeper Christian Walton was there to make yet another crucial save in his Luton career to date.

On his own performance, Town’s skipper said: “I like defending, I’m a defender.

“There’s certain things I can do better and I’ll try to work on.

“Harty (Paul Hart) makes sure that me and Mulls (Johnny Mullins) know what we’re doing right and we’re doing wrong.

“He’s been fantastic with us, so I’m pleased to keep a clean sheet.

“They (Exeter) play really well, they’ve got some really good players.

“Reuben Reid up front and Ollie Watkins just off him, (David) Wheeler out wide as well, they’ve got some really tough players to play against.

“I don’t think we were at our best but we defended when we needed to and Christian pulled off a great save or two when he needed to and we’re happy with a point.”

With Cuthbert back after missing the last two matches, it meant Glen Rea moved out of defence into the holding midfield role, as Olly Lee went further forward in the diamond formation.

Cuthbert felt it worked well, adding: “Glen, when he plays in midfield, gives you that little bit more of a defensive responsibility.

“He’s good at shadowing their striker and I thought he did really well against Reuben Reid because that’s Reuben Reid’s strength.

“He got in front of him and frustrated Reuben Reid for large parts.

“Olly’s a great footballer, a fantastic footballer and I think he can play anywhere in that midfield.

“We’re lucky to have players like that so the manager can mix it up a little bit.”

Meanwhile, on his side’s shut out, assistant boss Paul Hart added: “Clean sheets are what championships are built on and they’re the foundation for winning football matches, quite simply.

“So we’re pleased with that and I thought our two central defenders were excellent.