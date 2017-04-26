Momentum is vital for Luton boss as he demands fourth spot

Luton boss Nathan Jones has urged his side to hit the play-offs running after virtually securing their berth after beating Notts County 2-1 last Saturday.

Town’s triumph saw Jones’ side move six points clear of eighth-placed Mansfield Town and with a vastly superior goal difference too.

Hatters now travel to Accrington Stanley this weekend, before ending their regular campaign at home to Morecambe as Jones said: “We’re in fourth place and we want to stay there.

“That means picking up results that we need at the end of the season to go into the play-offs in good form.

“We don’t want to stutter into the play-offs, we have a good team and are looking forward to it.

“We knew that a win would really do it, as barring something unbelievable happening we should be in there.

“But that’s not where our season ends now.

“If we want to be in the play-offs, we want to go in there in good form as we’re on five unbeaten, three wins, two draws, that’s good form.

“We want to make sure we finish as high as we can as we would like a home draw second in the play-offs.

“We don’t want to just sneak in there, we want to be in control of our own destiny.

“We want to make sure we’re in good form and at the minute we are.

“It was a big win, they showed massive courage and massive commitment to the cause and after going 1-0 down they showed massive character, so I’m proud of them.”

On-loan Reading keeper Stuart Moore was of the same opinion too, as he said: “Every game you go into, you want to win. We don’t go out there relaxing, we’re going to really give it our all.

“Hopefully we’ll get two wins and take some good momentum into the play-offs now.

“The last two games are going to be hard for us, but we prepare now and look forward to it.

“All we can do is try our best and hopefully get two wins out of it.”

Meanwhile, goalscorer Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu added: “Everyone wants to be the second leg at home in the play-offs, so we’ve got to keep winning and don’t let this little bit of momentum we have slip.

“Hopefully we can go and win the next two games and cement fourth place.

“We are difficult to beat, we’ve got a good defensive record, but we’ve got to keep digging and keep getting the goals to push us up.”