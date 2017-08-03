Mpanzu would love to see Vassell to sign up too

Hatters midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu would love to see team-mate Isaac Vassell follow his lead and pen a new deal with the club.

The 23-year-old signed a long-term contract at the Brache this afternoon, extending his stay until the summer of 2020.

However, striker Vassell is also now in the final year of his deal and has been attracting strong outside interest, with the club turning down a bid from Championship side Bristol City recently.

Although it’s unclear whether a new contract has been offered to the ex-Truro City front man just yet, Mpanzu said: “I haven’t spoke to him about that yet, but hopefully he will (sign).

“He’s got interest, but hopefully he signs on and we can push forward together.”

Mpanzu is the second Town player in the space of a week to agree a lengthy contract, with James Justin, another who Town have rejected an offer for, agreeing to stay as well.

The former West Ham man youngster continued: “James had interest from Forest and so have I (had interest). So it’s good that the club are trying to keep the young players together and performing together.”

Although Mpanzu, who has played 118 times for the club, scoring seven goals since arriving in December 2013, wasn’t worrying about his future heading into the new campaign, he was delighted to get it sorted so early.

He added: “I had one more season left on my contract, so I was pretty chilled, but gaffer came to me and said ‘we want to offer you a new deal’, so I was happy to sign.

“Nowadays you can get one year deals, two year deals, so I’m here for a while. It’s good for me and secures me for a couple more years.”

Meanwhile, Luton boss Nathan Jones added: “He’s developing, so we’re pleased to have secured him for another three years.

“He’s one that’s attracted a little bit of attention so it’s pleasing that they trust us with his development.”