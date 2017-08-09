Musonda signs new long term Hatters deal

Luton Town defender Frankie Musonda has signed a contract extension of the summer of 2019 with the potential for a further year.

The 19-year-old centre half has made eight appearances for the club since arriving as an 11-year-old, including five starts last season in the Checkatrade Trophy, where he scored his first senior goal against Gillingham.

I’ve been here for more than half of my life now – this will be my 12th year – so it’s great news for me. Frankie Musonda

He was named on the bench for the Carabao Cup clash with Ipswich last night, and has followed in the footsteps of James Justin, whom he was part of the U11s Hatters side that won the Aarau Masters in Switzerland, beating Bayern Munich in the final, in penning long term deals.

Musonda said: “I’m really happy. I’ve been here for more than half of my life now – this will be my 12th year – so it’s great news for me.

“JJ has been here as long as me, so for us both to be here now for at least another two years is great news.

“I couldn’t be happier for him with how he did last season and the new contract he’s signed.”

The teenager also stressed the importance the experienced of Alan Sheehan, Scott Cuthbert and Johnny Mullins, plus manager Nathan Jones and his coaching staff too, as he continued: “I lift-share with Sheez, so I always talk to him.

“He comes to watch games I play in and through the week we talk about it, so I learn a lot from him.

“Scotty and Mulls are always there to give you advice, as well as the new players, like Alan McCormack.

“He’s always willing to give you the benefit of his experience too. They’ve all been a big help to me, as have the gaffer, Paul Hart, Joaquin Gomez and all the coaching staff.

“The gaffer has given me all my opportunities with the first team and I just want to keep trying to impress him and show him that I’m ready to play more and more games.

“In training my game has definitely improved since he came in, and hopefully it will just keep getting better and better.”

Meanwhile, Jones himself added: “We are really pleased to get another of our talented young players secured on a long-term contract.

“Frankie has shown real good promise since I came to the club, and is another of the successful youth team that won the league and cup double and reached the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup two seasons ago.

“He’s developing every day in training and is a player we believe will continue to improve, so we are delighted he’s committed his future to us.”