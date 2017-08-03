Nick Owen stands down as Hatters chairman

Luton Town have announced that chairman Nick Owen has decided to stand down from his role at the club.

The 69-year-old was appointed nine years ago, representingd the 2020 consortium that has transformed a club who were perilously close to extinction, into the successful outfit they currently are.

Nick has been a wonderful ambassador for us during that time and he leaves with our very best wishes and profound gratitude. Gary Sweet

Owen, who will now become a vice president, said: “I have taken this decision with a heavy heart, because of my love of LTFC, and have relished being part of the wider team since 2008.

“However, I have a significant number of other commitments, with both my primary employer, the BBC, and other organisations.

“All of these demand long travel and unpredictable schedules and consequently I feel that I am unable to dedicate the time and effort that I feel the role now deserves.”

The TV presented was invited to be the public face of the newly formed 2020 team back in 2008, as apart from Gary Sweet, most members of the new board were unfamiliar faces to fans.

Associate director Stephen Browne felt it was vital to have Owen on board, as he said: “Due to a potential conflict of interest with his current employer, Nick was unable to take a financial or decision-making interest.

“However, he was granted approval to be the named chairman of the club and so became the figurehead supporters could, and indeed have, rallied behind.”

Meanwhile, chief executive Sweet said: “Everyone has executed their role with admirable dedication and tireless passion.

“Nick has been a wonderful ambassador for us during that time and he leaves with our very best wishes and profound gratitude.

“Oof course, he will continue to be a familiar face both here, at Kenilworth Road, and at Power Court.”

The board will take its time to appoint a new chairman as Sweet added: “We require our next chairman to help us through the next phase of our journey on the sometimes rocky road to success on and off the field.”