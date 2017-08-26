No comment from Jones over a move for Plymouth defender Bradley

Hatters boss Nathan Jones wouldn’t be drawn on speculation linking the club with a move for Plymouth Argyle defender Sonny Bradley.

With Town signing Luke Berry from Cambridge on Friday afternoon, there was huge speculation on the internet that had a bid had been placed for the 25-year-old centre half, who was in the starting line-up for the Pilgrims' 4-0 home defeat to Scunthorpe this afternoon.

However, when asked Bradley was player he was interested in trying to bring to Kenilworth Road, Jones, speaking after his side's 2-2 draw at Mansfield, said: “Sonny Bradley is a Plymouth player and I wouldn’t want to comment on anything about that.

“He’s had a fantastic season last year, but it’s wrong for me to comment on anyone else’s player.”

On whether Jones was looking to strengthen his defence before the window closes on Thursday evening, he added: “We’ve got three days. If we can improve the squad in anyway, and it fits in with what we do, then there’s scope to do it.

“But I don’t envisage there being massive movement on players in , so let’s just concentrate on that.”