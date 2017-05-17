No contract talks planned for Luton defender until play-offs are over

Hatters defender Dan Potts will put any new contract talks on hold with Luton still in the thick of the League Two play-offs.

The 23-year-old will be a free agent in the summer and has spoken previously about wanting to extend his two year stay at Kenilworth Road.

Dan Potts celebrates his goal against Blackpool

Asked about his future following Luton’s 3-2 defeat at Blackpool in their semi-final first leg on Sunday, Potts said: “I feel good, I feel strong.

“We’re in the thick of things, so contract and that sort of talks is second at the moment.

“My full focus is on Thursday and then we’ll go from there.”

Potts is definitely giving himself every chance of staying in manager Nathan Jones’ plans going forward, as he scored the first goal of his Town and indeed professional career at the weekend.

The former West Ham youngster continued: “That is the first one, so it was lovely to get off the mark.

“I did an interview in the week and that topic got raised.

“I did say it would be nice to get one in the play-offs, a nice way to start, so I’m pleased in that respect.”

After going close on a number of occasions the previous weekend against Notts County, there was no stopping Potts this time, as he raced into the box to meet James Justin’s cut back and fire in off the underside of the bar.

Dan Potts receives treatment for his injury

On the goal, he said: “When we play three at the back and I’m the wing back, I’ve got the license to get in the box, especially when the ball’s on the other side.

“We’ve been working on it in training a lot, JJ’s done well, cut the ball back and I’ve come on to it and lucky this time the ref’s given it as well.

“I knew it was in, we don’t need goal-line technology for that one. I had one last Saturday that I thought was in as well, so it’s nice to get off the mark now.”

With Town adopting the 3-5-2 formation, it allowed both Potts and Justin plenty of leeway to attack down their flanks and the left-sided defender thinks they are starting to gain a natural understanding now.

He said: “With the wingbacks, I have got a knack of getting in a good position and when we are training together, me and JJ, we are starting to learn each other’s game more.

“I knew when he got in that position what he was going to do. I think Vass (Isaac Vassell) was close as well, but it’s not so much a striker’s instinct, I knew when JJ got in that position he was going to pull it back.

“So I had that advantage and got the run on my man and luckily it went in.”

It’s a position that Potts certainly feels at home in too, saying: “I’m versatile, I think I can play anywhere across the back and so if I need to play wingback I can play that as well.

“It’s just another string to my bow and whatever I’m asked to do for the manager I’ll do it.”

The fact that Potts was even there was impressive after he was floored in the opening moments by an elbow to the face.

He said: “He caught me with his elbow, I don’t think it was intentional, in the first minute you want to leave your mark on the game.

“We’ve both gone up for the ball, I’ve come off worse and he’s just caught me in a naughty position.

“I got a little cut there, so not the best start, but just one of those things.”

Potts’ determination to stay on impressed his captain Scott Cuthbert too, who added: “He took a bad knock, we weren’t sure if he was going to play on, but it’s a great strike.

“That was us coming right back into the game after the disappointment of losing the goal, so it was good to see that strike go in.”

While boss Nathan Jones added: “The position he’s playing, we ask him to do that, get forward.

“He showed a real character as well after getting elbowed as it was a bad elbow that he took. For him to get a goal, we ask him to get forward, him and JJ have got goals in recent weeks, so that’s pleasing.”